Mardi Gras in Cleveland: Ideas for a fun Fat Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Looking for something fun to do in Cleveland for Mardi Gras?

Destination Cleveland has some celebration ideas for you:

Fasching at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

· Hofbrauhaus Cleveland’s take on Mardi Gras – Fasching – features a Bavarian twist with food, beads, live entertainment and of course, their signature brews. The event will start at 11 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

o 1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland, 44114

House of Blues Mardi Gras Party

· At the House of Blues, Mardi Gras is a celebration that extends throughout the week. For one last hoorah on March 4, residents can enjoy a Mardi Gras Party that will feature Saved by the 90s on the main stage and other musical groups throughout the venue. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m.

o 308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, 44114

Get a Taste of New Orleans

The Bourbon Street Barrel Room in Tremont. This New Orleans-style restaurant offers Creole-and Cajun-style cuisine including beignets, crawfish etouffee and jambalaya. Brews and spirits flow here with 30 rotating craft beers and New Orleans signature cocktails.

o 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland, 44113

Mardi Gras at Merwin’s Wharf

· Catfish, okra and alligator and more will be featured at Mardi Gras at Merwin’s Wharf on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28. In addition, Blues Chronicles will keep toes tapping with live music. Doors open at 5 p.m., and reservations are recommended.

o 1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland, 44113

West Side Market

· National Paczki Day is on Feb. 28 – which just happens to be Fat Tuesday. The West Side Market has multiple vendors who will be selling the delicious Polish paczki pastry. For those who are looking for a more savory meal, stop at a seafood vendor and pick up a pound of fresh shrimp to create traditional Creole meals like jambalaya or shrimp gumbo.

o 1979 W. 25th St., Cleveland, 44113

All City Candy

· Mardi Gras is the time to indulge in all of your favorite treats. From chocolate delights to fruity favorites, All City Candy can help fulfill any sugar fix. This candy megastore is stocked wall-to-wall with sweet snacks. Not a candy fanatic? They also have gourmet chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies and other treats that are hand-dipped in-house.

o 746 Richmond Road, Cleveland, 44143

Fish Fry Fridays

· Whether it’s at a local church or restaurant, fish fry Fridays are a staple in Cleveland. If guests are fishing for options, Prosperity Social Club puts on one of the best fish fries in town during the lunch hour. Guests have a full plate of options, from beer-battered haddock fish with homemade tartar sauce to old-school-style mac and cheese and potato pierogis. “Fry-days” will take place every Friday from March 3 through April 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

o 1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland, 44113

**Stay tuned for a complete fish fry list on fox8.com**

**More from Destination Cleveland, here**