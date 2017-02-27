× Man charged after two officers injured during traffic stop, chase in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Brooklyn police said a man is being charged following a traffic stop and chase that led to two of its officers being injured.

Thomas LaForce, 34, is being charged with felony fleeing and eluding, along with felonious assault on a peace officer as a result of Friday’s incident.

On February 24 at just after 2 p.m., a Brooklyn officer recognized a vehicle used in a prior theft. When he stopped the vehicle, the driver, who police say was LaForce, refused to get out of the car. The officer tried to remove him from the vehicle, but he drove away, dragging the officer a short distance.

A short pursuit followed. LaForce lost control of his car and it landed on its side. He was taken to the hospital. Two officers were also taken to the hospital. Both have returned to work.

Police said LaForce had two active warrants for his arrest and a suspended license. According to Brooklyn police, the Brook Park man has an extensive criminal history including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auto theft and drug possession.

In addition to charges for Friday’s incident, LaForce is also being charged with the original incident that happened on February 20 — a theft at Sam’s Club.

Read more, here.

41.430135 -81.751211