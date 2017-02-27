Lorain County day care owner charged in child’s drowning death

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The owner of a day care at a Pittsfield Township home is facing charges for the death of a young child.

Elizabeth Zenda, 48, turned herself in at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. She was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Zenda operated a day care at her home on West Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, two children under the age of 2 got into the pool on Oct. 5. Both were given CPR by Zenda and another person with the guidance of 911 dispatchers.

Wellington Fire and Rescue Units arrived and performed first aid. One child died while the second recovered.