Live video: park sees ‘major changes’ in April during Monday evening exam

HARPURSVILLE, NY – We’re heading in to the last day of February, and our favorite giraffe April has not had her baby yet.

But, the latest report from her keepers at The Animal Adventure Park says that “major changes have been seen in her back end.” Her tummy is taught and a bit raised and every once in a while we’re all treated to actually getting to see a little kick from the calf.

April ate a lot Monday night, more than she had during the day and her vet says that she was “very needy” during his exam of her earlier.

Hmmm……we’re all still waiting!

