LeBron James misses shootaround, questionable for tonight

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– LeBron James was not at shootaround with his fellow Cavs at the team’s facility in Independence Monday morning.

The 13-time All-Star was out sick for Cleveland’s loss to Chicago Saturday night.

James is questionable for Monday’s game against the Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers are winless when LeBron doesn’t play this season.

Cleveland sharpshooter Kyle Korver said he expects to take the court Monday, despite leaving the game early this weekend with a sore knee.

The reigning NBA champions are struggling with injuries this year. Kevin Love had knee surgery two weeks ago and J.R. Smith continues to recover from thumb surgery.

