LeBron-backed Blaze Pizza opens first Northeast Ohio location

CANTON, Ohio– Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza opened its first location in Northeast Ohio Monday morning.

The new restaurant, on Dressler Road in Canton, will be offering a free 11-inch pizza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Blaze Pizza to the Cleveland area with this first Canton location,” said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, in a news release on Monday. “Blaze Pizza is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that puts a completely new spin on one of America’s favorite foods. Guests will love our high-quality ingredients, diverse and healthy options, and welcoming staff — and you can’t beat the price.”

LeBron James was an original investor in Blaze Pizza in 2012. According to Yahoo! Finance, the Cavaliers forward dropped his endorsement deal with McDonald’s to play a bigger role with the pizza company’s marketing campaign.

In April, Blaze Pizza released a video of James posing as an employee named Ron. A few customers didn’t realize they were talking to the 13-time NBA All-Star.

Blaze Pizza already has sports in Cincinnati and Columbus. Mentor and Toledo locations are coming this year.