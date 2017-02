Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodyear, AZ -- Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is spending some time at Indians Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona watching the team practice and touring the facilities.

This morning Kenny was busy giving his arm a workout even before the desert sun came up. He caught up with Curtis Danburg, Senior Director of Communications for the Cleveland Indians to talk about how well ticket sales are already going and what's ahead for the team this Spring.

