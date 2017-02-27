× Join our friends at Landerhaven for the First Annual Spring Fest!

Sample over 30 varieties of premium craft beer and over 30 varieties of wine along with innovative cuisine and delicious pairings. Enjoy an electric atmosphere with Games Done Legit’s state-of-the-art Virtual Reality Games and Retro Gaming. And secure your chance to win several prizes at our raffle, with all net proceeds benefiting The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland, which provides food and access to other vital services for people in need. Entertainment also provided by Over the Line Art and Troy Entertainment! Complimentary valet parking is included.

Friday, March 31st, 2017 at Landerhaven | 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Call 440.449.0700 for more information. Must be 21 or older.

Register Here!