I-Team: First disciplinary hearing in Tamir Rice case

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a disciplinary hearing has been held for the dispatcher who handled the call when Cleveland Police shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

It is the first hearing to determine internal discipline in the case even though the shooting happened in November 2014. Hearings for the officers involved are still pending.

Police shot and killed Tamir Rice when they got a call about a person waving a gun. Officers say the boy had an airsoft pistol that looked like a powerful handgun, and they say he reached for the gun as officers arrived.

Dispatcher Constance Hollinger is facing internal discipline for not telling officers what a 9-1-1 caller had relayed. That is, the person with the gun may be a juvenile, and the gun may be a fake.

Police say the hearing was held before the chief, and no decision was made. Hearings before the chief carry a maximum punishment of suspensions up to ten days.

Hollinger was suspended last year for how she spoke to another caller.

However, Steve Loomis, president of the Cleveland Police Union, issued a statement that said: "Connie Hollinger is a very good dispatcher with years of dedicated service to the citizens of Cleveland. She responded within her training, policy guidelines and experience during this tragic event. Any assertion to the contrary is disingenuous, media driven and politically motivated."

It is not clear when the chief will make a ruling on any internal discipline in this matter, and it’s not clear when the other hearings will be held.

