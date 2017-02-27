I TEAM: exclusive video – officers saving gunshot victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive Cleveland Police body camera video showing officers helping to save the life of a man dying from a gunshot wound to the chest.

It happened last July near West 73rd and Brinsmade, but the video was just released.

The video shows officers arriving as a crowd surrounds the gunshot victim, and you can hear people angrily wondering when they’ll see an ambulance. But Cleveland Police had started putting first aid kits in patrol cars, and two officers on the call had gone through special medical training with the FBI the same day as this shooting.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the bullet went out through his back. Officers put seals over the wounds to help stop the bleeding and keep out air and dirt.

Just then an ambulance crew arrived, and the man survived.

Cleveland officers John Graves, Robert Norman, Courtney Evans and others jumped into action with precious seconds ticking.

Meantime, police did more that night than save a life. They gathered evidence to get justice. They found someone had fired into a crowd. Two others were also shot and wounded. Just weeks ago, a judge sentenced a man to prison for 7 years. Another suspect is still wanted.