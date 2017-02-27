GiraffeWatch2017: A new week and still no baby

HARUPURSVILLE, New York — Forget getting anything done at work today!

April, the pregnant 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York, still has not given birth.

That means millions of people will be keeping tabs on her progress via the live web cam set up by the park.

This will be the 4th calf for April. She is at the end of her 15-month pregnancy. Veterinarians say she is showing signs of getting ready to go into active labor. If you watch closely on the web cam, you can see the baby moving inside April’s belly.

