Fox Recipe Box: Merwin’s Wharf Mardi Gras Gumbo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — You can celebrate Mardi Gras without having to leave Northeast Ohio because Merwin’s Wharf has a very festive day planned with a New Orleans inspired menu and live music.

The popular restaurant owned by the Cleveland Metroparks and located in Rivergate Park on the East bank of the Flats opens at 5pm on Mardi Gras day. Merwin’s Wharf executive chef Jarrod McCarthy shared his recipe for Mardi Gras Gumbo with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Merwin’s Wharf Mardi Gras Gumbo

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 medium onions, chopped

3 celery chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 T garlic chopped

1 gallon chicken stock

1 T Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of cayenne

1T of hot sauce

2 bay leaves

2 T chopped fresh thyme

1 # kielbasa sausage, sliced in 1/4-inch thick

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded in pieces

6 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Make a dark roux: Heat oil in a large soup pot over high heat. When oil begins to smoke, whisk in flour. Continue to whisk constantly until mixture is a rich brown color. Be careful not to produce specs of black. Roux must remain an even color throughout process. If specks appear you must start over. Add onions, celery and bell pepper.

Stir mixture until the vegetables are softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in the stock along with the Worcestershire, hot sauce, and cayenne. Season lightly with salt and pepper and bring the liquid to a boil. Add the bay leaves and thyme and simmer until the flavors begin to come together, about 30 minutes.

Add the sausage and continue to cook until the gumbo reaches the desired thickness and is rich and flavorful, about 1 hour longer.

Stir in the shrimp, chicken, green onions, and parsley. Taste and adjust seasonings, if necessary. Cook until the shrimp are cooked through.

Serve over hot white rice