CLEVELAND - We’ve certainly had our fair share of wild, eclectic weather, haven’t we? Even the snow that whitened the ground on Saturday night completely melted by mid-afternoon Sunday.

The roller-coaster ride continues now, in the UP mode. After a Monday high of 50°F, temperatures between 58°-64°F appear likely until the next pile of cold air barrels in for Thursday and Friday.

