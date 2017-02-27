× Firefighters rescue man from cliff in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio– Firefighters rescued a man from a cliff in North Olmsted Monday afternoon.

The 18-year-old climbed the shale in the Cleveland Metropark near Cedar Point Road and Valley Parkway, then became stuck.

Metropark Rangers and the North Olmsted Fire Department were called to the area. A Metroparks spokeswoman said firefighters repelled down the cliff and secured the 18-year-old. Rangers were in diving equipment at the bottom in case the man fell.

He was cited for climbing without a permit, treated at the scene and picked up by his parents.