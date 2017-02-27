× Driver pleads guilty in Parma Heights car-into-crowd crash that killed two

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– The woman accused of driving her car into a crowd of people in Parma Heights pleaded guilty on Monday.

Donna Chidsey, 74, pleaded to one count of vehicular homicide. She will be sentenced on March 29, Parma Municipal Court officials said.

Police said Chidsey plowed through the dance floor at a concert between the police station and Greenbrier Commons on Aug. 21. She was backing out of a parking spot when she hit the gas instead of the brake.

Nancy Gielas, 68, of Hinckley, and Kathleen McDonald, 61, of Parma were killed. Several more were injured.

