Cleveland councilman calls for action after city’s recent string of homicides

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed took time during Monday's city council meeting to talk about the ongoing violence in Cleveland, especially on the city’s eastside. He says it is time we stop talking about the problem, and actually do something about it.

To help illustrate his point, the councilman set out a board. On that board were the victims of the city’s 19 homicides so far this year. Reed says there were 136 homicides last year and feels the city is on pace to see a similar outcome for this year.

One of the more recent violent crimes of note in the city is the murder of 17-year-old Devin Price, who was shot and killed at the playground of the Andrew J Rickoff Elementary School.

Reed says the violence is happening everywhere, but seems more prevalent on the city's eastside.

He says violence is spreading faster than the solutions leaders in the city are coming up with.

His proposal to try to fix the problem is give 500-thousand dollars to the Peacemakers Interrupter Program. The program is made up of a team of violence interventionists. They work on gathering information about problems in communities and try to help people find resources like social services, drug treatment and job placement programs.

The goal is to steer them away from violent and criminal alternatives.