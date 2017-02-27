× Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Andrew Hawkins

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns terminated their contract with veteran wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, the team announced on Monday.

Hawkins signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2014. During the team’s 1-15 season, he had 33 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 39 games with Cleveland.

In a video posted to Uninterrupted, Hawkins said he met with the team last week and it was in the best interest for everyone involved to move on.

“I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for, not only understanding my situation and where I am in my career, but more importantly giving me the opportunity to wear the storied orange and brown over the last three seasons,” Hawkins said.

He said he is confident the team laid important groundwork for the future. Hawkins also praised head coach Hue Jackson, general manager Sashi Brown, and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

"As of today, I am officially a former Cleveland Brown." — @hawk pic.twitter.com/b0iGEv0lmL — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 27, 2017

“It’s tough to say goodbye to men like Hawk, that have done everything you’ve asked of them and gone above and beyond when it comes to leadership,” Jackson said in a news release on Monday. “Hawk was a rock for us last season. He kept our locker room together and led by example as he gave everything he had on the field. Our young players are going to be better players and better people because of the time they spent with Andrew Hawkins.”

Hawkins was a staple in the community with his annual Christmas Takeover, providing gifts for Cleveland-area kids.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here