Chardon hero teaches safety in schools 5 years after tragedy

CHARDON, Ohio -- Five years ago after a gunman opened fire inside the Chardon High School cafeteria, killing three students and wounding three others, the man championed for his heroism during the tragedy is doing his part to keep kids safe in their schools.

Former Chardon High School football coach Frank Hall will attend a school conference on Monday in Mentor on behalf of the Coach Hall Foundation, which was formed after the shooting. The non-profit organization is geared toward protecting children in schools.

Hall will be among many other speakers at Monday's seminar, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Mentor High School.

The shooter responsible for taking the lives of 16-year-old Danny Parmertor; Demetrius Hewlin, 16; and Russell King, Jr., 17, and injuring Joy Rickers and Nick Walczak, is serving three life sentences.

In a Twitter post Monday, Chardon Schools said:

"Yesterday, tomorrow, and especially today, we remember those we lost. Sending thoughts and prayers to all who were touched by our tragedy."

