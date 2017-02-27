Cavs officially sign Deron Williams

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavs have signed free-agent point guard Deron Williams ahead of their Monday evening game hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.

"At the end of the day I felt like this was the best team for me. I felt like I would have a significant role here"

–@DeronWilliams pic.twitter.com/KT4ptLi8S8 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 28, 2017

The former All-Star cleared waivers on Saturday after negotiating a contract buyout last week with Dallas.

Williams is in his 12th season with the NBA and so far this season has averaged 13.1 points, 6.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 29.3 minutes.

Williams is a three-time NBA All-Star, has been named to the All-NBA Second Team twice and won gold medals as part of Team USA at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He was originally drafted out of Illinois by the Utah Jazz.

