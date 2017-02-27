Bond set at $1 million for man accused of kidnapping family in Willoughby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio-- The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting three family members appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Michael Ribaudo, 34, of Cleveland, is charged with three counts of kidnapping. During a hearing, a judge ordered he have no contact with the victims and set his bond at $1 million. When asked if he had anything to say about the bond, Ribaudo called it "ridiculous."

Ribaudo went to dinner at his 72-year-old father's house on Green Circle in Willoughby Friday evening. Police said he lured his dad into the basement, where he used chloroform on the older man. Ribaudo then bound and gagged him after a struggle.

According to Willoughby police, Ribaudo left his dad's house twice to kidnap his 65-year-old mother and 59-year-old aunt. The women were taken to the basement and handcuffed to a support post.

His aunt escaped and called 911. That's when the suspect fled the scene. The three victims were treated for injuries to their arms and legs. Police said they found handcuffs and zip ties in the basement.

Eastlake police arrested Ribaudo at about 4 a.m. while he was sleeping in his car in the Walmart parking lot.

On Feb. 20, Willoughby police contacted the FBI following an incident at the Regal Cinemas. According to police, a man asked employees when the theater is the busiest and what is the most popular movie. The man's vehicle description matched the Chevrolet HHR Ribaudo was in at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said they believe the man at the theater was Ribaudo.

Ribaudo has no criminal record. Police said he is a teaching assistant at Cleveland State University. A spokesman for CSU would not comment on his employment.

His mother told FOX 8 News Ribaudo has a history of mental illness and she's devastated by how he's being portrayed in the media.

