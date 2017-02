Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We are honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African-Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

Today, we are celebrating General Benjamin O. Davis. Growing up in Cleveland, he went on to become a commander of the WWII Tuskegee Airmen.

He was the first African-American general officer in the United States Air Force.

**Watch the video above for more**

