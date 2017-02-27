Amanda Berry and Elizabeth Smart: Working on behalf of the missing and exploited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There are very few people who could understand what Amandy Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight endured. However, Elizabeth Smart is one of those people.

When Elizabeth found out Amanda was working for FOX 8 News to help find people missing in Northeast Ohio, she flew to Cleveland to meet her and sit down for a very special interview.

Tuesday on FOX 8 News at 6 p.m., Elizabeth Smart and Amanda Berry together for the first time in a must-see interview.

Find out how both of them are now on TV working on the behalf of the missing and exploited.

