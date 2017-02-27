911 call released in Willoughby kidnapping: ‘He tied us all up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- A 911 call released on Monday by officials details the terrifying moments after several people were kidnapped and assaulted by their family member.

"He tied us all up with handcuffs," a woman, identified as being the suspect's aunt, says to the 911 dispatcher.

The call was placed minutes after Willoughby police say Michael Ribaudo, 34, lured his 72-year-old father into the basement of his home, before assaulting him with chloroform. He then bound and gagged his father.

Afterwards, police say, Ribaudo left the house twice, picking up his mother Elizabeth Fabry, and aunt Janet Fabry, separately, who were also assaulted and handcuffed to a support beam in the basement.

All three victims were treated at the scene for injuries to their arms and legs.

Ribaudo was arrested early Saturday morning after police found him sleeping in his SUV in an Eastlake Walmart parking lot at 4 a.m. He is expected to be arraigned on charges of kidnapping Tuesday morning, court officials told Fox 8 News.

On Sunday, Fox 8's Maia Belay briefly spoke with Ribaudo's mother, who said her son has a long history of mental illness. She also said she has a "loving" relationship with her son.

