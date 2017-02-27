2017 Lenten fish fry locations

CLEVELAND – Fish Fry season has returned in Northeast Ohio!

Why is it Fish Fry “season”? Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as “fish fry season.”

Churches and organizations host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s a list – you can find one via the interactive map or look for a church alphabetically.

If your church or organization has a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.

American Legion Post 421

22001 Brookpark Road

Fairview Park, Ohio

4:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

American Slovak Club

2915 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, Ohio

Ancient Order of Hibernians – St. Brendan Division

Irish Jack’s Pub

St. Brendan Hall

753 N. Main St.

Akron, OH 44310

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Church of the Holy Angels

18205 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Elks Lodge #18 – Willoughby

Open to public 5:30 – 8:00

38860 Mentor Ave

Willoughby Ohio 44094

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center

Lenau Park

7370 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Township

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Johnson United Methodist Church

3409 Johnson Road

Norton, Ohio 44203

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall

2055 Glenmount Ave.

Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mary Queen of Peace

4423 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Medina VFW Post 5137

3916 Pearl Rd.

Medina, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Normandy Catering, Inc.

30310 Palisades Pkwy

Wickliffe, OH 44092

Our Lady of Grace Church

1088 Ridge Road

Hinckley, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

9080 Shepard Rd.

Macedonia, Ohio

Dates are: March 10, 24, April 7

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Hall

4423 Pearl Road

Cleveland, OH 44109

Parma Elks

2250 Snow Rd.

Parma, Ohio

Polish American Citizens Club

472 Glenwood Ave.

Akron, Ohio

Prince of Peace Parish

12811 Shannon Ave

Barberton, Oh 44203

St. Agnes and Our Lady of Fatima Church

Schubert Hall (St. Agnes + Our Lady of Fatima Church)

6800 Lexington Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

Begins March 10.

St. Albert the Great

6667 Wallings Rd

North Royalton, OH 44133

St. Anthony of Padua Church Hall

6750 State Rd.

Parma, Ohio

St. Bernadette Parish

2256 Clague Rd., Westlake

5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

February 24th, March 10th & 24th and April 7th

St. Charles Borromeo

5891 Ridge Rd.

Parma, Ohio

Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral

3352 Mayfield Rd.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Dominic Parish

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights, Ohio

St. John Bosco Parish

6480 Pearl Rd

Parma Heights, OH 44130

St. John Neumann

16271 Pearl Road

Strongsville Ohio

St. Joseph Church

12700 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, Ohio

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Jude

590 Poplar St.

Elyria, Ohio

St. Ladislas Parish

2345 Bassett Road

Westlake, Ohio

St. Leo the Great Parish

4940 Broadview Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke the Evangelist Church

1212 Bunts Rd.

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church

St. Mary’s Social Hall

300 Union St.

Bedford, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral

3256 Warren Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Mel Parish

14436 Triskett Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

St. Monica

(Served in school cafeteria)

13633 Rockside Rd.

Garfield Heights, Ohio

St. Noel Banquet Center

35200 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094

4:30pm – 7:30pm

Ss. Robert and William Parish

367 E 260th St

Euclid, OH 44132

St. Theresa Parish

1878 Abbe Road

Sheffield, Ohio

Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse

3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

