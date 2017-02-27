2017 Lenten fish fry locations

CLEVELAND – Fish Fry season has returned in Northeast Ohio!
Why is it Fish Fry “season”? Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as “fish fry season.”
Churches and organizations host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s a list – you can find one via the interactive map or look for a church alphabetically.
If your church or organization has a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.
American Legion Post 421
22001 Brookpark Road
Fairview Park, Ohio
4:30 p.m. -7 p.m.
Click here for details.
American Slovak Club
2915 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, Ohio
Click here for details.
Ancient Order of Hibernians – St. Brendan Division
Irish Jack’s Pub
St. Brendan Hall
753 N. Main St.
Akron, OH 44310
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Click here for details.
Church of the Holy Angels
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Cleveland Elks Lodge #18 – Willoughby
Open to public 5:30 – 8:00
38860 Mentor Ave
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center
Lenau Park
7370 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Township
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Road
Norton, Ohio 44203
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Knights of Columbus Hall
2055 Glenmount Ave.
Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Mary Queen of Peace
4423 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Medina VFW Post 5137
3916 Pearl Rd.
Medina, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Normandy Catering, Inc.
30310 Palisades Pkwy
Wickliffe, OH 44092
Click here for details.
Our Lady of Grace Church
1088 Ridge Road
Hinckley, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click more for details.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9080 Shepard Rd.
Macedonia, Ohio
Dates are: March 10, 24, April 7
Click here for more details.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Hall
4423 Pearl Road
Cleveland, OH 44109
Click here for details.
Parma Elks
2250 Snow Rd.
Parma, Ohio
Click here for more details.
Polish American Citizens Club
472 Glenwood Ave.
Akron, Ohio
Click here for more details.
Prince of Peace Parish
12811 Shannon Ave
Barberton, Oh 44203
Click here for details.
St. Agnes and Our Lady of Fatima Church
Schubert Hall (St. Agnes + Our Lady of Fatima Church)
6800 Lexington Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
Begins March 10.
Click here for website.
St. Albert the Great
6667 Wallings Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
Click here for more information.
St. Anthony of Padua Church Hall
6750 State Rd.
Parma, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Bernadette Parish
2256 Clague Rd., Westlake
5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
February 24th, March 10th & 24th and April 7th
St. Charles Borromeo
5891 Ridge Rd.
Parma, Ohio
Click here for more details.
Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral
3352 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights, Ohio
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Dominic Parish
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. John Bosco Parish
6480 Pearl Rd
Parma Heights, OH 44130
Click here for details.
St. John Neumann
16271 Pearl Road
Strongsville Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Joseph Church
12700 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, Ohio
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Jude
590 Poplar St.
Elyria, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Ladislas Parish
2345 Bassett Road
Westlake, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Leo the Great Parish
4940 Broadview Rd
Cleveland, OH 44109
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
1212 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
St. Mary’s Social Hall
300 Union St.
Bedford, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Mel Parish
14436 Triskett Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Monica
(Served in school cafeteria)
13633 Rockside Rd.
Garfield Heights, Ohio
Click here for details.
St. Noel Banquet Center
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094
4:30pm – 7:30pm
Click here for details.
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E 260th St
Euclid, OH 44132
Click here for details.
St. Theresa Parish
1878 Abbe Road
Sheffield, Ohio
Click here for details.
Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse
3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.