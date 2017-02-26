Weather: sunshine giving way to clouds as week starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A quiet but cold night ahead with temperature dipping to around 30 degrees. Factor in the breeze and it’ll feel more like the low 20’s.

We’ll start the day off with some sunshine Monday then clouds will increase from south to north. Plenty of clouds around by lunchtime followed by hit and miss light showers through the afternoon. We start another warming trend as week say good-bye to our meteorological winter. Temperatures once again trending above average. Normal high: 40 degrees. We’ll be flirting with 50 tomorrow.

Another huge warm-up in store for us Tuesday and Wednesday…the catch…rain and wind. We’re watching Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the potential of stronger storms. Stay tuned. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us under a MARGINAL risk. (Meaning isolated severe possible.) Right now the threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Notice the big drop again? A 48-Hour cold blast with lake effect and a clipper snow is expected as we wrap up the work week.

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: