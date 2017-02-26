Weather Outlook: Mostly colder temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Much colder today: you’ll need to bundle up if you’re headed out this morning. Snow showers will gradually end as winds switch to a more southerly direction.

Check out the 24-hour temperature change from Friday to Saturday afternoon. We went from summer storms to winter snows in less than 24 hours. Not to mention, Cleveland broke the former all-time February record set in 2000 by reaching 77°F at 3:29 p.m. Friday!

As the air chills down closer to normal, we will see 1-2″ in the primary Snowbelt, but it’ll be tough to measure with the blowing snow. Breaks of sunshine definitely appearing this afternoon.

Another weak system could bring a few showers our way Monday, but milder air Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to rain showers and perhaps some thunder. It will turn colder late-week into the first weekend of March.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: