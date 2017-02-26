Teen wants to be sister’s legal guardian after both parents die

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Eighteen-year-old Kyle Nester has endured a lot of tragedy in the past couple of years, WSYX reports.

His mother, 46-year-old Tammy, passed away suddenly last week. Her death comes a little more than a year after his father, Roy, died at the age of 42 on Christmas Eve.

Now without parents, Nester is preparing for his most important role yet: becoming a father-figure to his 15-year-old sister, Madison.

“I’m going to try and take guardianship of her and make sure she has everything she needs through college and everything,” Nester told WSYX. “She’s all I have left. So, I have to do everything for her.”

The teen said he plans to attend Ohio State University next fall, while still taking care of Madison.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kyle Nester and his sister. To help, click here.

