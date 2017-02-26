Sunday night live at #GiraffeWatch2017 with April & baby-to-be!

HARUPURSVILLE, New York – It’s pretty safe to say that millions of eyes are on April, the 15-year-old giraffe mommy-to-be who lives at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

April is going to give birth to her 4th calf any time now. She is at the end of her 15-month pregnancy and has been showing all the signs of going into active labor. In fact, if you watch our live feed very closely, you can see the calf wiggling around in her tummy.

The calf is about 6 feet tall and will weigh in at about 150 pounds when it is born. Since giraffe skin is so think, ultrasounds cannot determine the sex of the calf, so we’ll all just have to wait and see.

We’re all waiting to meet you, baby giraffe!

More on April, here.