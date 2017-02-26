× Reports: ‘Titanic’ actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton has died, a family representative confirmed to several media outlets on Sunday.

The 61-year-old “Training Day” star reportedly passed away due to complications from surgery.

Read his representative’s full statement acquired by PEOPLE magazine, below:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton starred in a string of successful movies, including “Twister,” “Titanic,” and “Aliens.” He won an Emmy award for his role in “Hatfields and McCoys.” Paxton was on the CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death.