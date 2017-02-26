Report: Judge Joseph Wapner of ‘The People’s Court’ has died

The retired judge who changed television with his opinionated, passionate views on “The People’s Court,” has died, TMZ.com reports.

Joseph Wapner, 97, passed away Sunday morning after being hospitalized for breathing problems, the website said. As his condition worsened, Wapner reportedly went home under hospice care.

Wapner became an overnight star when “The People’s Court” debuted in September, 1981. The reality show was the first of its kind and opened the door for many more court TV shows.

Before being a TV judge, Wapner served as an L.A. County Superior Court judge for 20 years, TMZ reported.

Judge Wapner leaves behind his wife, Mickey, of 70 years, and three children.

**Read more, here**