Parma Heights couple has quite the delivery story to tell their new son

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - As any parent knows, babies have little wills of their own, and that extends to when and where they will enter the world.

On February 19th, Roger and Megan Gibson were expecting their 2nd child, but the due date came and went as it does for many parents. However 3 days later, on February 22nd, things changed very quickly.

She's a labor and delivery nurse at Fairview Hospital and he's a Cuyahoga County deputy, but neither were prepared for what happened when Megan's water broke.

Within a few minutes Megan's mom arrived to watch their daughter and the couple headed for the hospital. Or so they thought.

But, on the way to the hospital the baby decided it was time. And so dad had to do something he never imagined he would: pull over at a gas station and deliver his own son.

Thankfully the baby was perfect, and the paramedics showed up within minutes. From there they took both Megan and their new son to the hospital.

Says Roger, "I was so excited because it's one of the coolest things I have ever done in my life. I saw my daughter come into this world but I delivered my son. It was an awesome experience."