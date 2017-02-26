‘No words to describe the pain:’ family of teen killed by RTA train mourns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK--The family of Victoria Ocejo, 18, is devastated after the Berea-Midpark High School student was struck and killed by an RTA train in Little Italy on Friday.

Her grandmother kindly shared pictures of Victoria with Fox 8 and spoke with love for the 18-year-old.

"Victoria was my life, Victoria was my life," said Fernanda Ocejo.

Ocejo spent part of her day on Sunday at the cemetery planning the funeral of her granddaughter.

"I have no words to describe the pain," she said.

Ocejo's life was taken tragically and suddenly on Friday afternoon. Police said she was hit by a train at the Little Italy rapid station.

"For her to end up by herself on the railroad tracks did she fall--or was she pushed on the railroad track somehow?"

She went on.

"There were so many people there why wouldn't they pick her up?"

Ocejo tells Fox 8 she doesn't know who was with her granddaughter on Friday, but knows she wasn't initially in that area alone.

For her, there still so many unanswered questions as to how something like this could have happened.

"How on earth is she going to end up on top of the railroad tracks my dear, please, I'm dying to know, because she deserved better."

The school will have the Regional Grief Crisis Team available on Monday for students, according to a Facebook post from the BMHS principal.