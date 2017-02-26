Mother of Willoughby kidnapping suspect speaks about her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY - The mother of a Cleveland man arrested and charged with kidnapping several family members says she forgives her son.

Early Sunday Michael Ribaudo, 34, was arrested after police found him sleeping in his SUV in an Eastlake Walmart Parking lot at 4 a.m.

Police say Ribaudo was scheduled to have dinner at his father Leo Ribaudo's house around 7 p.m. Saturday. Willoughby Police say he then lured his father into the basement, assaulted him with chloroform, bound and gagged him. Afterwards, police say Ribaudo left the house twice, picking up his mother Elizabeth Fabry and aunt Janet Fabry separately, who were also assaulted and handcuffed to a support beam in the basement.

Fox 8 briefly spoke to Ribaudo's mother who said her son has a long history of mental illness but is currently a PhD student. Fabry says they have a loving relationship. She says she is devastated not by the actions of her son but by what the "media" is doing. Fabry declined to clarify or elaborate on her statements.

All three victims were treated at the scene for injuries to their arms and legs.

Willoughby Police also believe Ribaudo may be linked to an incident February 20th at the Regal Cinemas. Police say a man asked employees when was the busiest time at the theatre and what was the most popular movie. Witnesses say the man left in a car similar to the one Ribaudo was found sleeping inside.

Also Saturday, a Cleveland apartment building believed to be where Ribaudo lives was partially evacuated to check on the safety of people possibly living with him. Police say the apartment was cleared without incident.

Police were not available to comment on the pending investigation other than making clear additional charges could be filed.