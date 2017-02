Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Astronomers have found at least seven Earth-like planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The findings were also announced at a news conference at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Astronomer Jay Reynolds visited the morning show on Sunday to talk more about this exciting new discovery!

**Watch above for his fascinating take on these new planets**

