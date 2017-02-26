Forecast: breezy and cold Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVLEAND - Locally 3″ of lake-driven snow accumulations were noted earlier this morning. Most of the area received a coating up to an inch. The highest amounts occurred in Ashtabula County.

The lake effect snow has ended with a wind shift and sunshine now rules the sky! Temperatures range from the upper 30’s to low 40’s across the area. It’ll be a quiet but cold night tonight with temperature dipping to at or below the freezing point. Factor in the breeze and it’ll feel more like the low 20’s.

Another weak system could bring a few showers our way Monday, but milder air Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to rain showers and perhaps some thunder. It will turn colder late-week into the first weekend of March.

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: