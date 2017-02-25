Weather Outlook: Blustery and cold to start the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Storms are out, colder air is settling in as temps return to more “seasonal” levels. Temps will continue to decline into the 30s this afternoon and then the 20s overnight. Furnaces will be kicking back on tonight!

A line of storms developed Friday evening. The only report of severe weather in Northeast Ohio was one-mile east of Bellevue (Huron Co.) where there was 1″ diameter hail that briefly fell.

Cleveland broke the former all-time February record set in 2000 by reaching 77°F at 3:29 p.m. Friday.

As the air chills down closer to normal tonight and Sunday, it’s not impossible that we will see a few snow showers with light accumulation.

Sunday should sport some sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s with snow showers east, but winds swing around to the south in the afternoon effectively shutting down lake-enhanced snow. A coating up to local 1″ amounts are possible over the snowbelt by then before lake effect shuts down.

Another weak system could bring a few showers our way Monday, but milder air Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to rain showers. Highs will be in the 50s. It will turn colder late-week into the first weekend of March.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: