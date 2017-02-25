Several Massillon students sick after eating cookies laced with ‘illegal substance’

MASSILLON, Ohio — Several Massillon Washington High School students were treated at a local hospital after eating cookies that contained an “illegal substance,” administrators said in a post on the school’s Facebook page.

It happened on Friday when a student brought the treats to school, and many other students consumed them. School officials said as a result, several students became ill and were immediately taken to the hospital. All, officials said, are expected to make full recoveries.

Administrators say the student responsible for delivering the cookies to school will be disciplined.

Read the full statement, below:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Earlier today, a student brought cookies to the high school that may have contained an illegal substance. As a result, several students became ill. These students were immediately transported to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries. The parents of these students have been notified. We know what student brought the cookies to school. The school will take disciplinary action, and the investigation is now in the hands of the high school administration. As a district, we take this issue very seriously. We will review our policy on outside food being brought into the building and revise as necessary. We wish the students affected by this incident a quick recovery. Again, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We will provide additional updates only if necessary.”