× Reports: Deron Williams to sign with Cavs after clearing waivers

CLEVELAND – All-Star Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams has cleared waivers and will sign with the Cleveland Cavs, according to sources.

Williams, 32, is being brought in to be Kyrie Irving’s back up. He reached a buyout agreement with his current team, the Mavs, last week. He is expected to sign with the Cavs on Monday, February 27.

Deron Williams has cleared waivers, according to sources. He is expected to sign with the Cavs — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 25, 2017

Williams, a five-time All-Star, was waived earlier this week by Dallas. He will give the defending NBA champions a playmaker they’ve needed all season and one LeBron James demanded.

Williams cannot sign with the Cavs until Monday. Cleveland hosts the Milwaukee Bucks that night. The Cavs will be the fourth team for Williams, who is averaging 13.1 points this season.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue can bring him off the bench and also play him with Cleveland’s starters to give James and Kyrie Irving rest before the playoffs.

Williams has averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 12 seasons for the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks over his career.

More on the Cavs, here.