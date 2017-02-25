Police: Man fatally shot outside bar; off-duty officer shoots suspect

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man’s death and a shootout between an off-duty officer and the suspect.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the M & M’s Saloon on Lorain Avenue.

Authorities say an off-duty, Amsterdam, Ohio, police officer was working security at the bar when he heard shots being fired outside. When the officer went to check it out, he found 24-year-old Derrick Yanetta on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Running from the scene, was the 26-year-old suspect who exchanged gunfire with the off-duty officer as he chased him down the street.

The suspect, who was taken into custody a short time later, was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.

The off-duty police officer was not injured in the incident.

Yanetta was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives, the Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Further details were not immediately released.

