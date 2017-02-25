Police educate community, parents in honor of Alianna Defreeze

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police, community members and the Greater Cleveland Transit Authority are working together to turn heartache into action at a school after a young student was murdered.

In January, 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found murdered inside a home on Fuller Avenue after being abducted on her way to school. Christopher Whitaker, a registered sex offender, was charged and arrested for her murder.

Saturday morning, community members gathered for “Operation Kid Watch” at Alianna’s school. Transit officers photographed students, took fingerprints and issued ID cards for parents to give to officers in the event their child is missing.

The operation’s goal was to discusses and educate attendees on public safety resources available and bridge the gap between officers and the community they serve.

