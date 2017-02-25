Police: Truck plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

Among the injured, the youngest is 3 and the oldest are in their 40s.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

Here are the latest developments in this story:

• Harrison said there is no indication the accident was an act of terrorism.

• Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had crashed into a dump truck on a median near the intersection.

• Witnesses told the station the pickup came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade.

• “I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue,” a female witness told WDSU. “He sped up and he lost control and you could see was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people.”

The Endymion parade is one of the biggest parades leading up to Mardi Gras, which is Tuesday, and one of the most family-oriented. Many parents brought their children to the event.

The parade, held in the Mid-City neighborhood far from the French Quarter, includes three dozen tractor-drawn floats, some of them double- and triple-deckers.