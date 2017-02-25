× Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Howland Township shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio – Police sources tell Fox 8 one person is in custody after two people were killed and at least three others injured following a shooting in the front yard of a home off of state Route 46 in Howland Township.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. A motive for the shooting is not known, but sources say it may have been a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing and no formal charges have been filed yet.

Police are expected to release more information soon.