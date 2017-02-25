Person fatally struck by train in Little Italy identified
CLEVELAND, Ohio– The person who was killed Friday after being struck by a train in Little Italy has been identified.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim as being 18-year-old Victoria Ocejo, of Brookpark.
Police say Ocejo was hit by the train at the Little Italy rapid station at E 119th Street and Mayfield Road this afternoon.
The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene.
