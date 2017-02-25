LIVE VIDEO: Watch FOX 8 faces take the Polar Plunge for a great cause!

CLEVELAND — This afternoon, many brave souls — including some FOX 8 faces — will get freezin’ for a reason for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Ohio’s Special Olympics athletes.

Gabe Spiegel, Lou Maglio, Peggy and Ed Gallek, Natalie Herbick, Tracy McCool and producer Brian Geiger are all taking on the frigid temperatures in Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach for this wonderful cause.

For more information on how to donate to the Ohio’s Special Olympics, click here.