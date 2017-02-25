× LeBron James out sick for Bulls game

CLEVELAND – LeBron James will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to illness.

James stayed at home to rest on Saturday while his teammates went through a light workout at the team’s training complex in Independence. James, who is having another MVP-caliber season, has missed three games this season.

Richard Jefferson will start for the defending NBA champions.

Chicago beat Cleveland 106-94 when the teams met on Jan. 4.

