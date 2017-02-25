Latest auto safety features on display at the Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - What's new and next is on full display at the biggest day of the Cleveland Auto Show.

Saturday thousands came to get a glimpse of sleek, shiny new cars, trucks and SUV's. While many were focused on their dream car others narrowed in on vehicles built in the U.S.A.

"I've really been leaning towards Ford this year it's American made," said shopper Ebony Montgomery.

The latest and greatest safety features were on the minds of many looking for the next vehicle. Many voiced concern over backup cameras.

"I believe backup cameras are a feature that should be a standard feature in all cars because it sees all the surrounds that you may not see," said Morgan Paris a Honda CR-V enthusiast.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires all new vehicles include back up cameras by May 2018.

But adding cameras could increase the price of vehicles.

"Safety is a big concern for most people in America today the safer you can get a vehicle the better it will sell," said Mike Carter of Auto Nation Ford North Canton.

Smart technology is also driving big sales. At Ford seats are controlled by a computer that can tell it how fast a person is driving, if they are buckled up and how close the driver is to the steering wheel.

"[It can] tell the vehicle how quickly to deploy the airbag, how much air pressure to use and most importantly how far to deploy the airbag so the airbag won't crush the occupant," said Carter.

The auto show ends March 5th. Until then Fox 8 found one man who says he just wants to daydream.

"The price is a little out of my reach however I can still dream," said Steve Caffee sitting in a $94,000 Cadillac Escalade.

41.398558 -81.853058