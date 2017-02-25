Forecast: chilly end to weekend after record-breaking start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20’s overnight. Check out the 24 hour temperature change from Friday to Saturday afternoon. We went from summer storms to winter snows in less than 24 hours. Not to mention, Cleveland broke the former all-time February record set in 2000 by reaching 77°F at 3:29 p.m. Friday!

As the air chills down closer to normal tonight and Sunday, we will see a few snow showers with light accumulation in spots. Up to 1″ in the primary snow-belt, but it’ll be tough to measure with the blowing snow. Morning temperatures will be in the 20’s with snow showers east, but winds swing around to the southwest in the afternoon effectively shutting down lake-enhanced snow. Breaks of sunshine definitely possible after that.

Another weak system could bring a few showers our way Monday, but milder air Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to rain showers. It will turn colder late-week into the first weekend of March.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: