Cleveland Bomb Squad evacuates some residents from downtown apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Police Department's bomb squad spent Saturday afternoon searching a downtown apartment building

They were called out to the scene at Chester Avenue and East 12th Street shortly after 2 p.m.

The squad blocked the entire intersection and evacuated at least one floor of the Sphere Apartments, sending residents out into the cold for about an hour..

Details are limited but police say the search is part of a larger investigation. We'll bring you more information when it is available.