$3.2 million car on display at Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND-- There are more than a thousand cars on exhibit at the Cleveland Auto Show and one particular vehicle has a hefty price tag.

"What we have here is a collection of high-vehicles called 'millionaire's row,'" said Lou Vitantonio, Cleveland Auto Show president.

The section includes cars from Aston Martin, Rolls Royce and McLaren. You can look, but you can't touch.

"All these vehicles here are vehicles that generally will get to the dealerships pretty quick, they are sold and you'll pretty much never see them again," Vitantonio said. "They're either put in storage, into collections and rarely driven on the road.

These cars range is price from $94,000 to the $3.2 million Aston Martin Vulcan. There are 24 of this vehicle, which is not street legal, in the world.

The Cleveland Auto show runs through March 5 at the I-X Center.

