21st Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off crowns a winner

CLEVELAND– The Wave, a band from Archbiship Hoban and Woodridge high schools, took home top honors at the 2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off Saturday night.

Twelve finalists took the stage after four weeks of the competition. Rock Hall representatives tell Fox 8 the event is great for the young artists involved. But it’s also great exposure for the city of Cleveland.

The competition started with 40 bands from four different states.

The Wave is taking home some pretty notable prizes.

“The winners will go on to play on the Warped Tour, they’ll play live in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the summer, there’s a Tri-C recording contract they can put together, it’s about giving people the opportunity and really showcasing the great young talent in this region,” said Todd Mesek, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

Second place went to Montage from Cleveland School of Art while third place honors were given to Time Out from Hilliard Darby.

LiveNation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, along with Tri-C work to bring this event to town.